PerrysBurgers reopens 9 months after destructive fire

The wait is over! A popular Perrysburg restaurant is back open for business nine months after a fire caused significant damage.

PerrysBurgers had a thank you party Monday night for all those who took part in saving the building, including local firefighters and the woman who smelled the smoke and called 911.

Those heroes were treated to a taste before the rush of people on re-opening day Tuesday.

The June 2016 fire was contained to a storage room, but not before it caused around $100,000 in damages to the restaurant and a vacant nearby apartment.

The owner, Eric Tudor, says the building basically needed to be rebuilt. He is still unsure of what exactly caused the fire.

But today that did not matter as customers came through the door for the first time in nine months.

Customers were eager to stop in and get a taste of the "Uncommon Burgers & Unending Fries."

"I'm pretty excited that they're open. Now that I know, I'll be here more often," Paris Mcgee said.

John Nguyen added, "Oh yeah, I love it. It was one of the best burgers in town."

Visitors can expect the same menu, for now. As the restaurant gets back in full swing, changes will come.

"After we get through our soft opening of three or weeks, starting in April, we'll start adding our monthly specials and a couple others really nice things," said Tutor.

Tudor says his employees are all back and were paid during the nine months they were out of work.

"He was very good about that. There's not a lot of people who would have done like Eric did," said General Manager, chef, and line cook, Brandon Billiot.

PerrysBurgers prides itself on fresh, never frozen Angus beef, along with fresh, local, house-made ingredients. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.