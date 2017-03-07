Assistant Hancock Co. prosecutor faces charges after hit-skip

An assistant Hancock County prosecutor has been charged after a hit-and-run last week in Findlay.

Police say Alex Treece, 39, pulled out in front of someone at the intersection of Lima and Western. After the two collided, Treece took off.

Police told the Findlay Courier a witness reportedly got Treece’s license plate number at the scene of the crash, which is how he was identified as the driver.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, police say.

According to the Courier, the case was scheduled for arraignment Thursday, but Treece asked for a continuance.

Treece is being charged with failure to yield and failure to stop after an accident.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.