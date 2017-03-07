US 20 reopens after semi splits in half, spilling debris

The Perrysburg Township Police Department says US 20 is back open after a semi-truck split in half.

Clean up happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday between Oregon and Tracy Roads.

The semi-truck, which was hauling magnesium bars, broke in half, scattering debris on the road.

There is no word on what caused the truck to split.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.