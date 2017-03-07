Jeep Wrangler truck production to begin in 2019 in Toledo

Production on the new Jeep Wrangler pickup truck is expected to begin in late 2019 right here in Toledo.

Fiat Chrysler says the truck doesn’t have a name yet, but it’s considering some historical Jeep names.

A new Wrangler will also be launched later this year.

The company is spending $700 million to retool the Toledo Assembly Complex.

