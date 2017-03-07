Man involved in high school student's murder indicted

A Toledo man is charged in connection to the murder of a Maumee High School student.

Travis Durden, 32, has been indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury for complicity to murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say Durden was with the gunman who shot at Collin Doyle’s car last month.

Doyle was killed, while his friend was paralyzed from the shooting.

If you have information that might help police, contact CrimeStopper. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

