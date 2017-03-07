Sylvania parents, officials to meet Thursday for redistricting talks

Schools in Sylvania are continuing redistricting talks.

Parents and officials will meet at Highland Elementary Thursday evening at 7.

Officials and task force members will discuss the current initiative and answer questions from parents.

This is in addition to the regular Friday meetings and next Monday's meeting.

Highland is one of the largest schools in the district and is one of two schools being proposed to become a junior high school.

