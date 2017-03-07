IHOP gives free stack of pancakes all day for a good cause

IHOP is teaming up with the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals for its 12th year to raise $3.5 million on National Pancake Day to support children's cancer research.

Last year, the location on Talmadge Road said their fundraising was successful and hopes to exceed that this year.



"Things were really busy here at IHOP. We raised thousands of dollars," said Connor Vargas, assistant manager at IHOP on Talmadge Road.

People can get a free stack of three pancakes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. but are asked to provide a donation to help benefit CMN Hospitals.

There are three IHOP locations in the Toledo area that are participating: Talmadge Road, Airport Highway and Fremont Pike in addition to various IHOPs across the country.

Vargas said supporting this cause is a no brainier.

"To support their community and to raise money to help fight the battle against cancer," Vargas said. "I'm definitely proud that this is something I can be a part of and get behind."

This isn't the only day IHOP supports the CMN Hospitals. This is an organization they support all year long.

"This time is definitely the busiest time of the year, but we have a donation box out front that we have for them," he said.

To find a participating IHOP near you or to donate online to the CMN hospitals, follow the link.

