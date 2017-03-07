Fire crews quickly control house fire in south Toledo

A fire forced a woman out of her home in south Toledo overnight.

It started around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Spencer.

Firefighters were quick to put the fire out, which was mostly contained to the first floor.

Officials say the woman inside suffered a minor injury to her hand but did not go to the hospital for treatment.

The battalion chief said the fire looks like an accident, but an investigator is still working to determine the cause.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.