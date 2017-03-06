Toledo Fire Department receives class 1 accreditation

The Toledo Fire Department was one of only 45 departments nationwide accredited by the insurance services office.

Toledo Fire and Rescue is one for 48,000 departments evaluate across the US.

For several year, Toledo was classified as a class three.

But this year, the Toledo Fire Department was classified as a class one fire department.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson says the classification shows the cooperation between the fire department and other departments in the city.

"There are two independent agencies who say that are saying you have a really good department," said Chief Luis Santiago. "It's not just us saying it and we are proud of that."

The rating could also put more money in the pocket of Toledo residents.

Insurance agencies use the ratings to figure out annual rates and premiums.

Chief Santiago encourages residents to call their insurance agents to see if they are eligible for a lower rate.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.