Toledo Fire investigating alleged arson for hire group

The Toledo Fire Department and Toledo Police Department are working together on an alleged arson for hire case.

Police say a group of four people intentionally set a fire at a home on Collingwood Blvd. in February.

The men go by street names of "55," "Ant" and "Melly."

Police say the three men along with another woman created an illegal business offering to start fires to allow people to collect insurance money.

"If someone lights a structure on fire for insurance or other monetary gain, that puts us in harms way because those individuals leave. But then we go in there, and our firefighters are put in that dangerous situation going into an unknown that could be deadly," said Sterling Rahe of TFD.

The group have all been charged with aggravated arson.

The Toledo Fire Department said they are investigating several arsons and multiple groups that could be involved.

