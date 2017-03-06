Deet's BBQ is expanding at Crossroads - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Deet's BBQ is expanding at Crossroads

By Blair Caldwell, Reporter
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

A local family-owned business is expanding in our area and bringing new jobs with their award-winning taste.

Championship barbecue is coming to Route 20. Deet's BBQ is planning on expanding their restaurant in front of Meijer at 10000 US 20 Unit C next
to Game Stop.

Deet’s BBQ is known for their wood smoked pulled pork and ribs made from scratch.

The Deeter family opened their first restaurant in Maumee in 2010 and opened their commercial kitchen just last year.

Construction on their new location in Rossford has just begun and they hope to be open within the next couple of months.

Owners say the restaurant will have the same menu and prices as before, but will have a new environment with more space, which means more jobs.

"We are very aggressively looking for some good team members to bring on,” said Trevor Deeter, a managing partner at Deet’s. “We're hiring for
all positions not just the Rossford location, also our Maumee location and this location and our catering events so there's lots of positions available and we're hoping to get some really good people."

Deet's BBQ will have an employment opportunity at their Crossroads location Wednesday March 8th from 6:30am until 6:30pm.

