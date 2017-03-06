Secor road widening project plan - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Ottawa Hills Council tables vote on Secor Road widening plan

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Village Ottawa Hills Council tabled a vote Monday on a plan to widen part of Secor Road

The council tabled the vote for 30 days.

In front of a packed room in the council chamber, residents appeared to be frustrated by the lack of a vote. 

"Re-stripe the road, let's do a test period," said Dana Dunbar of Save Our Secor. "Other communities have done a test period and they've found out that their models were incorrect so we just want that option before we start tearing apart the community, it's a reasonable request."

A three-member council committee voted against the village partnering with Toledo on the project.

More than a dozen homes would have to be demolished in order to widen the road between Bancroft and Central. 

Council members said Monday night that was unacceptable, but went short of voting against the plan.

The city of Toledo gave a March deadline for Ottawa Hills to make a decision.

Toledo City Councilman Tom Waniewski assured residents Toledo wants to work with Ottawa Hills to do something about the road.

