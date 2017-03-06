ProMedica hospital gives TPS students a chance at employment

Some special students in Toledo are getting special experience at ProMedica hospital.

Toledo Public schools has teamed up with ProMedica for a joint venture, putting special needs students directly in the workforce.

Students will put in their hours at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the cafeteria and laundry facilities, among other services.

The hands-on work force training is invaluable.

"I mean, if they were going to be in the classroom they would maybe get a little experience out into the community through our Stepping Out program. But unless they're actually a part of the job training program I am really not sure how they would get this kind of experience,” director of student career services Christine Hamilton said.

"I'm doing a really good job and everything I'm staying on task to do what I gotta do and make make everybody happy,” said TPS student Justin Dunlap.

The program has even led to regular employment for some students.

