Church donates $34,000 to help build three houses

Three northwest Ohio Habitat for Humanity chapters received $34,000 from a local church to fund three new houses.

Cedar Creek Church presented the donation to build a home in Lucas, Wood and Hancock counties.

"We just want to thank Cedar Creek so much for doing this and partnering with us," said Erin McPartland, Development Director of Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity. "This is really the first time in our history that our affiliates are working this way together. And also we are just so excited to be able to make such an impact with Cedar Creek."

Cedar Creek has committed to raising $20,000 and recruiting 300 volunteers to work for the three builds.

Work is expected to begin on March 25 and wrap up on April 8.

