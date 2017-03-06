TPS students taste test new school food

It's never too early to start thinking about the start of next year's school season.

Today students at Elmhurst Elementary got the chance to give input on new food items for next year by trying them out.

Vendors brought in their options for their most demanding customers.

Some of those tasty items included Cheeseburger Meatloaf, Siracha Pinto Beans and turkey corn dogs.

About 15 students tasted all of the food and gave their thoughts on the items.

"I think it'll be pretty good. I think a lot of kids will like it and it'll be a good year," said third grader Maxwell Peters. W

After similar tastings at eight more T-P-S schools, the results will be compiled and some of the items will appear on the menus in the fall.

