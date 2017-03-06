Possible changes coming to the Lagrange Street Polish Festival

The Lagrange Street Polish Festival may have served up its last pierogi.

United North, the community group that presents the annual festival of everything Polish in Toledo, is looking at changes.

Martin Jarret, the interim head of United North, says those changes range from scaling it back to elimination.

But he says a final decision won’t come for at least two weeks.

The Festival would celebrate 33 years if it happens in 2017.

