ProMedica offers workforce program for TPS students with special needs

ProMedica offers workforce program for TPS students with special needs

TOLEDO, OH

Some special students in Toledo are getting special experience at a local hospital.

Toledo Public Schools has teamed up with ProMedica for a joint venture that puts students with special needs directly in the workforce.

Students will put in their hours at ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the cafeteria and laundry facilities, among other services.

The hands-on work training is invaluable.

“I mean if they were going to be in the classroom they would maybe get a little experience out into the community through our stepping out program, but unless they're actually a part of the job training program I am really not sure how they would get this kind of experience,” said Christina Hamilton with DIR student career services.

“I'm doing a really good job and everything, I'm staying on task to do what I gotta do and make Miss Shanna happy and make everybody else happy,” said Justin Dunlap.

The program has even led to regular employment for some students.

