State offers security improvement grants to Ohio nonprofits

The state is offering grants to Ohio nonprofit organizations to help them with security improvements to prevent or prepare for acts of terrorism.

Grants of up to $100,000 are provided by the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. The application deadline is March 15.

Eligible groups include churches, hospitals, libraries, private schools, community development corporations and non-governmental organizations.

The money can be used for security-related training courses, terrorism awareness or preparedness programs, enhancing security equipment and cyber security.

The funding is provided through a recently enacted state law. Ohio EMA Executive Director Sima (SEE'-mah) Merick says preventive measures are the best way to protect people and provide a safer environment.

