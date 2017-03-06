Driver flips car after crashing into parked vehicle

A driver is on the run after hitting a parked car in the Old West End.

This all happened on Bancroft Street at Scottwood.

Police say the driver hit a parked car, which caused their vehicle to flip over. The driver was able to get out of the car and took off on foot.

One lane of the intersection was closed while the scene was being cleared.

