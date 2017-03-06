Firefighters control vacant house fire in east Toledo

Another vacant house in went up in flames overnight.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 4th Street in east Toledo.

Firefighters quickly evacuated the neighbors next to the fire and worked to put out the blaze.

The house had been vacant for two years and had no power to it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials will determine if the house needs to be torn down.

