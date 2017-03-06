Unusual winter weather prompts changes to lawn care - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Unusual winter weather prompts changes to lawn care

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) -

The unusual warm weather has made garden centers busier this time of year than years past.

"We had a lot of foot traffic into the store from customers that are ready for spring, and being that it's February in Ohio, they're wondering what they can do," said Jenny Amstutz, store manager at Nature's Corner.

Amstutz said it's too soon to plant new trees and shrubs outside and that April would be safer time to start doing that.

According to Amstutz, mole repellent had been a popular sale in the last two weeks. The ground never froze hard so moles stay closer to the surface, and people with sandy soils are seeing activity, which is causing a lot of damage to their lawns.

"Applying this now with the warm weather and rain would be very beneficial. The product needs to be watered in to be most effective," Amstutz said.

Year after year, annuals in early May tend to be their most popular sold item.

Amstutz advises that people remain patient despite seeing warm temperatures right now.

"Designing and planning is one thing, but actually doing the planting, I would wait," she said because it's a possibility that we could get a hard frost causing damage to plants.

"People come in here because of our knowledgeable staff," Amstutz said. "People just need confidence. You just got to give it a shot. We'll show you the right plant for the right place. We will not set you up for failure."

Nature's Corner is also hiring people to join their landscape crew, doing landscape renovations and creative installations.

For more information, how to apply, or store hours, head to Nature's Corner website.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly