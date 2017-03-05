Toledo group says Hickory Farms should rethink their move to Chi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo group says Hickory Farms should rethink their move to Chicago

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A group of young professionals spoke out on Sunday to an announcement earlier this week that Hickory Farms is moving its corporate headquarters and 100 jobs from Toledo to Chicago.

The group held a news conference in the Uptown area of Toledo saying they want to stand up for their city and set the record straight.

Hickory Farms says the move will help it attract employees who can help grow the company by putting it closer to its distribution center in Joliet, Illinois.

The young professionals however say Toledo has a perfect pool of workers from which to choose.

"I think our hope here would be to say when someone wants to perpetuate false narratives about our city there's going to be a correction. And we're going to stand up and say 'That's not the whole story,’” said Toledo businessman Sam Melden.

Some Hickory Farms workers will remain in Toledo.

The company got its start in Toledo in 1951 and was built around seasonal sales of beef sticks and cheese trays.

