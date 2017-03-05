Music lovers pack five venues and help raise money for families - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Music lovers pack five venues and help raise money for families with Autistic children

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
The Village Idiot in Maumee was packed on Sunday for the annual Acoustics for Autism event (Source: WTOL) The Village Idiot in Maumee was packed on Sunday for the annual Acoustics for Autism event (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

It was the tenth year Sunday for Acoustics for Autism in downtown Maumee.

This year, $50,000 will be raised, the most ever.

The event is sponsored by the group Project I AM.

If you like music, this is the place to be.

Thousands came to enjoy 55 bands spread out over five stages.

Everything is free.

Musicians donate their time.

“I do have friends with autism. So that makes me want to be here but other guys in the band have other reasons for wanting to do it. It’s a great charity,” said Tim Tiverman of The Grape Smugglers.

In the last nine years, Acoustics for Autism has raised $132,000.

This is all about helping families who have children with autism.

“All the money we raise at this event goes into a scholarship fund. Families apply to us for funding. It covers out of pocket expenses with autism spectrum disorders. Anything that can make their life a little bit easier,” said Nicole Khoury of Acoustics for Autism.

And for someone like Omar Smaiey.

Money from Acoustics for Autism helps cover part of his son’s tuition at a school for autistic children.

“Well it means a lot to us. Very fortunate. We like to give back to them as well. We’ve been volunteering at several events the last few years since we received it and very happy with it," said Omar.

Acoustics for Autism is music to the ears of families who sometimes need help but don’t know where to find it.

