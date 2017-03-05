Police arrest warrant leads to discovery of strange animal collection in south Toledo home

The Humane Society found a large collection of animals in this south Toledo home (Source: WTOL)

An unusual discovery was reported at a south Toledo home this weekend as Toledo Police were trying to serve an arrest warrant.

What police found was a large menagerie of animals inside a house on South Ave., including over 20 dogs, several ferrets, cats, snakes, birds, a pig and a calf.

Toledo Area Humane Society officers were summoned to the home to check the animals for signs of abuse or neglect.

A Humane Society spokesman said the animals appear to be okay, but they brought some extra calf and pig food to make sure they had enough to eat.

The animals are being allowed to remain in the house at this time, although future assessments are planned to check on their welfare.

The arrest warrants that were being served have no connection to the presence of the animals.

