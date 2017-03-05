Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 5, 2017

In this week's Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson discusses the probability of mass deportations of illegal immigrants and what that would look like with Baldemar Velasquez.

Jerry also discusses the Supreme Court's Citizens' United decision with Doug Jambard-Sweet. They talk about whether corporations being able to donate money to campaigns may influence elections.

Finally, Jerry welcomes WTOL's newest anchor Kristi Leigh.

