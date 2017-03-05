18-year-old found dead inside car submerged in Ohio river

Authorities have recovered the body of a central Ohio teenager who appears to have crashed his car into the South Fork Licking River while negotiating a sharp turn.

A Licking County dive team found 18-year-old Jayson Nelson, of Heath, dead inside his submerged, overturned vehicle Saturday. Authorities said it wasn't immediately clear exactly how long the car had been under water, whether several hours or overnight.

Police said they suspect Nelson lost control on a curve on Licking View Drive in the area of Livingston Court and that speed was probably a factor. No alcohol or drugs were indicated.

Nelson was a 2016 graduate of Heath High School. The school expressed its support for his family in a post on Twitter.

