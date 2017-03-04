Supporters of Donald Trump gather in Toledo for rally - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Supporters of Donald Trump gather in Toledo for rally

Supporters of President Trump cheer a speaker at Saturday's rally (Source: WTOL) Supporters of President Trump cheer a speaker at Saturday's rally (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Across the nation on Saturday, rallies were held in support of President Trump. Toledo was no exception.

About a hundred people gathered at International Park on Saturday to listen to speeches from pro-Trump speakers and to show their support for the new administration and its policies.

There was a lot of spirit from people here in Toledo who feel Mr. Trump is keeping his promises to make American great again.

"He's done a lot of things. He reduced our budget by 58 million, he's revitalized America's patriotism like we haven't see it for 8 years, He's hit the ground running," said rally organizer Tommy Mori.

"When he said 'black people, vote for me, what do you have to lose.' For me that was riveting because it was the truth, what do we have to lose?" said Trump supporter Aleeyah Robinson. 

As the rally was being held, a handful of anti-Trump protestors gathered nearby.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly