Supporters of Donald Trump gather in Toledo for rally

Across the nation on Saturday, rallies were held in support of President Trump. Toledo was no exception.

About a hundred people gathered at International Park on Saturday to listen to speeches from pro-Trump speakers and to show their support for the new administration and its policies.

There was a lot of spirit from people here in Toledo who feel Mr. Trump is keeping his promises to make American great again.

"He's done a lot of things. He reduced our budget by 58 million, he's revitalized America's patriotism like we haven't see it for 8 years, He's hit the ground running," said rally organizer Tommy Mori.

"When he said 'black people, vote for me, what do you have to lose.' For me that was riveting because it was the truth, what do we have to lose?" said Trump supporter Aleeyah Robinson.

As the rally was being held, a handful of anti-Trump protestors gathered nearby.

