One person dead after fire destroys mobile home

One person is dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Ottawa County on Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to North Monroe Street in the small town of LaCarne, near Port Clinton around 9:40 a.m.

Firefighters found two people already outside the burning trailer but were unable to reach a third person who died in the fire.

The two surviving victims were taken to the hospital.

The mobile home was destroyed in the blaze.

“It is pretty devastating for a small town like this. Everybody knows everyone else in this town, I mean the town consists of about 400 people so it's really going to be a shock to the neighborhood,” said Chief Tom Kellogg with the Erie Fire Department.

There's no confirmation at this time of what may have started the fire but it is believed to have been accidental from a wood stove.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is on the scene investigating.

