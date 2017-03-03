Owner of beleaguered west Toledo bar addressing complaints

Neighbors of the Pour House in west Toledo are fed up with what they say is illegal activity around the bar, but now the owner of that bar is speaking out.

About a month ago, Toledo Police searched the Pour House and seized a number of guns and drugs.

That led the Toledo Police Chief to put the bar on notice of being a public nuisance.

Now, the owner, Janet Craig, said she has plans for improvement.

"I'm going to do my best to try to take care of everything,” said Craig. “I've been here for 25 years and I am going to close up at ten o'clock every night starting tonight and I'll open at 5:30 in the morning starting Monday for breakfast."

Neighbors in the area say they have yet to see a change.

They say patrons stay at the bar all night long.

A block watch leader in the neighborhood says he has reached out to police and city council for help.

If nothing changes they want the place shut down, but they are hoping for a resolution.

That's something Craig says she is actively working on.

"I've been watching the clientele,” said Craig. “I've been doing some changes and picking up in the parking lot. It's only been three months and I had knee surgery just before Christmas, I was laid up for a while."

She says she plans to change her hours and is looking into hiring security for the establishment. Janet hopes the neighbors will give her a chance, but she has big plans for the city besides just her bar. Janet Craig pulled petitions to run for mayor of Toledo.

"These other people that ran they always promise you something, then when they get in there they forget what they promise you,” said Craig. “I'm

asking you what do you want me to do if I get in there? I have a list already."

Craig says that at the top of her list as mayor would be addressing streets, garbage, and guns.

Neighbors living near her bar, the Pour House, say she won't be getting their vote.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



