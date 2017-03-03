Owner of beleaguered west Toledo bar addressing complaints - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Owner of beleaguered west Toledo bar addressing complaints

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
Sign at entrance to Pour House (Source: WTOL) Sign at entrance to Pour House (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Neighbors of the Pour House in west Toledo are fed up with what they say is illegal activity around the bar, but now the owner of that bar is speaking out.

About a month ago, Toledo Police searched the Pour House and seized a number of guns and drugs.

That led the Toledo Police Chief to put the bar on notice of being a public nuisance.

Now, the owner, Janet Craig, said she has plans for improvement.

"I'm going to do my best to try to take care of everything,” said Craig. “I've been here for 25 years and I am going to close up at ten o'clock every night starting tonight and I'll open at 5:30 in the morning starting Monday for breakfast."

Neighbors in the area say they have yet to see a change.

They say patrons stay at the bar all night long.

A block watch leader in the neighborhood says he has reached out to police and city council for help.

If nothing changes they want the place shut down, but they are hoping for a resolution.

That's something Craig says she is actively working on.

"I've been watching the clientele,” said Craig. “I've been doing some changes and picking up in the parking lot. It's only been three months and I had knee surgery just before Christmas, I was laid up for a while."

She says she plans to change her hours and is looking into hiring security for the establishment. Janet hopes the neighbors will give her a chance, but she has big plans for the city besides just her bar. Janet Craig pulled petitions to run for mayor of Toledo.

"These other people that ran they always promise you something, then when they get in there they forget what they promise you,” said Craig. “I'm
asking you what do you want me to do if I get in there? I have a list already."

Craig says that at the top of her list as mayor would be addressing streets, garbage, and guns.

Neighbors living near her bar, the Pour House, say she won't be getting their vote.
Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

 

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly