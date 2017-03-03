WTOL's Jerry Anderson inducted into Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame

WTOL anchor Jerry Anderson received a high honor for his exemplary career in northwest Ohio.

Jerry was elected into the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame for his more than 40 years of service to the northwest Ohio community.

The association recognizes broadcasters who have “served with exceptional distinction and honor in the field of journalism.”

I am just so deeply honored to be elected into the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. Yes, I know that on one hand it means I've been doing this for a long time. But when I look at their criteria and the quality of people already inducted, I realize the honor is not just for doing something for a long time, but for doing something well for a long time. I'm proud to accept the honor on behalf of my many talented colleagues over 40 years of radio and television broadcasting, but especially for my family which has put up with irregular schedules and has given up countless hours on weekends, evening and holidays so I can pursue my craft. - Jerry Anderson

Jerry will be honored on May 21 at the annual Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Awards Banquet.

Former WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.