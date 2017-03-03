Despite higher homicide rate, Toledo police says crime is down

Homicides in Toledo are up 70 percent compared to last year at this time.

However, Toledo police say shootings, burglaries and thefts are actually lower this year than last year.

The police department uses data driven policing, where officers analyze crime trends and patterns. They also use "skycop" cameras to keep an eye on hot spots.

However, Lt. Joe Heffernan says if someone wants to kill someone,t hey will find a way.

"It just reemphasizes the fact that homicides are non-suppressible," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. "There have been fewer shootings. The same number of people struck by bullets, and yet we have 3 times more homicides. It just goes to show the homicide number can be deceiving."

So far in 2017, there have been seven more homicides, but twelve fewer shootings this year than last year.

Lt. Heffernan said despite the deadly start to the year, it's possible things will level off by the end of 2017.

"Its so early on. We only have 2 months under our belt so it's hard to trend out for the entire year," Lt. Heffernan said. "It is a little concerning that we are at 10 homicides this year compared to 3 last year at this time."

Out of the ten homicides so far this year, six remain unsolved.

Police encourage anyone with information on any homicide to call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

