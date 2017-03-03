Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: February 26, 2017 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: February 26, 2017

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

On this week's Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, a $20,000 purse is on the line, a disorder that now affects one in 68 kids born in the U.S. each year is discussed along with politics.

Jerry welcomes Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County's treasurer, who will help define what a democrat is, as well as explain what’s inside the process of deciding when and whether to run.

Later, Jerry talks to Nicole Khoury, an executive director of project I Am, as she gives her opinion on the autism spectrum. She also talks about parents with kids that have autism and what their organization is doing to help.

Finally, Jerry talks about the Bass Pro Shops walleye roundup and the festival that’s happening April 1st and 2nd with "Bo" Bowman and Vints Holden.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. 

