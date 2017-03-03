Details released on Fmr. Sheriff Overmyer's drug use - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Details released on Fmr. Sheriff Overmyer's drug use

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Recently released details are giving more information on the investigation into Sandusky County Sheriff's Kyle Overmyer's drug use.

A prosecutor's summary from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation details how Sandusky County Sheriff Capitan Sean O'Connell and Captain Zack Zender met with a BCI agent in September of 2015.

O'Connell reported he witnessed Overmyer entering his office and taking dropped off prescriptions after the county drug take back program began in 2013.

Then in January 2015, the jail administrator told O'Connell that Overmyer had been requesting the jail doctors to write him prescriptions for pain meds.

In August, after the County police chiefs told O'Connell that Overmyer had personally picked up dropped off drugs, O'Connell changed the drug drop off policy, which Overmyer contested.

Then O'Connell requested an Ohio Automated Rx Reporting System report and found that between August 2013 and February 2015, Overmyer had been prescribed Vicodin or Percocet 30 times.

However, Overmyer had been receiving prescriptions before the Rx database began since 2010, ranging 4 years and 3 months of consistent narcotic drug use.

