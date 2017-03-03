Patrons enjoying Walbridge Library's long-overdue upgrade

Major upgrades have come to a Wood County Library.

It's now about much more than paper books in Walbridge.

The new library has doubled in size from 4,000 square feet to 8,000.

Ladenna Johnston and her eight-year-old daughter McKinly spend a lot of time at the Walbridge Library.

They're excited about exploring the new space.

"I just like how it's bigger and has more computers. I like going on the computer," said McKinly.

The new library has a children's space twice the size as the old one, with more than double the amount of computers.

Technology, of course, is a big feature of the upgrade at the library.

One of the additions is a new 3D printer for guests to use.

"The printer is used by children wanting to make some cool shapes. In the past, we've had engineers coming in to print a certain gear to fix a piece of equipment they haven't been able to buy," said Director of Wood County Library, Michael Penrod.

The library also has better wifi, charging stations, and a large monitor to show guests how to download e-books and apps. "We are finally able to have a facility to serve the community of 16,000 residents of Lake and Northwood school districts to provide the modern library services," says Penrod.

The upgrades cost about $950 thousand, which the library says will be paid off in three years.

Guests can also enjoy expanded hours. Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.