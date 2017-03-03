Patrons enjoying Walbridge Library's long-overdue upgrade - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Patrons enjoying Walbridge Library's long-overdue upgrade

By Amanda Fay, Anchor
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WALBRIDGE, OH (WTOL) -

Major upgrades have come to a Wood County Library.

It's now about much more than paper books in Walbridge.

The new library has doubled in size from 4,000 square feet to 8,000.

Ladenna Johnston and her eight-year-old daughter McKinly spend a lot of time at the Walbridge Library.

They're excited about exploring the new space.

"I just like how it's bigger and has more computers. I like going on the computer," said McKinly.

The new library has a children's space twice the size as the old one, with more than double the amount of computers.

Technology, of course, is a big feature of the upgrade at the library.

One of the additions is a new 3D printer for guests to use.

"The printer is used by children wanting to make some cool shapes. In the past, we've had engineers coming in to print a certain gear to fix a piece of equipment they haven't been able to buy," said Director of Wood County Library, Michael Penrod. 

The library also has better wifi, charging stations, and a large monitor to show guests how to download e-books and apps. "We are finally able to have a facility to serve the community of 16,000 residents of Lake and Northwood school districts to provide the modern library services," says Penrod.

The upgrades cost about $950 thousand, which the library says will be paid off in three years. 

Guests can also enjoy expanded hours. Monday - Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly