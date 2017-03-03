Ottawa Hills Council committee says no to Secor widening, full council meets Monday

An Ottawa Hills Council committee is saying no to plans to widen Secor Road between Central and Bancroft.

According to Village Manager Marc Thompson, all three members of the committee voted to tell the village council not to partner with Toledo on the project.

The full Ottawa Hills Council will meet on Monday evening to take a vote.

Monday’s meeting is planned for Hope Lutheran Church at Secor and Bancroft.

Thompson says the vote could stop the rebuilding project.

In order to widen the road, more than a dozen homes would have to be demolished, most of them in Ottawa Hills.

