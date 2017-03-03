President of Saint John’s Jesuit High School steps down

The president of a Toledo high school announced his resignation on Friday.

St. John’s Jesuit’s Father Jeff Putthoff resigned from his position after eight months on Friday.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made,” said Fr. Putthoff in a letter to the board of directors. “St. John’s is a vibrant community that has much to celebrate. As I move to the next stage in my journey as a Jesuit, I will keep the St. John’s school community in my thoughts and prayers.”

His resignation was effective immediately.

Putthoff was the school’s 10th president.

“We wish Father Jeff the very best as he pursues a new path within the Jesuit community,” said Dan Anderson, board chairman. “His passion and enthusiasm for the high school and academy is very much appreciated and to be commended.”

The board will name an interim president while they search for someone to replace Fr. Putthoff.

