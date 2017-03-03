Drinking for a good cause at Glass City Beer Festival

The barrels were tapped and the beer flowing Friday night at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee.

It was the 11th Annual Glass City Beer Festival.

Fifty craft breweries showcased 230 beers.

So what makes craft beer so special to the thousands coming here?

“I like hoppy beers with a smooth finish. I’m an IMA kind of guy” said Andy Weirauch. “Something smooth. Makes you want to drink it again.”

Craft beers have more flavor options and quality ingredients than what mega-breweries have to offer.

Additional time and effort are put into the brewing process.

That’s why they’re in demand and the industry continues to expand.

“Many of your grocery stores are realizing there is a high demand for us," said Jacob Stratton of Mad Tree Brewery. "And so we want to make sure they have that for their customers who are coming in and getting groceries on top of it."

The beer festival is all about drinking for a good cause.

Money raised goes to two organizations: the Hemophilia Foundation.

“We send people to hemophilia summer camps. We buy medical alerts, we do education programming for them” said Cindy Michael of the Hemophilia Foundation.

The other group benefiting is Camp Courageous/Ark of Northwest Ohio.

“We provide outdoor recreational experiences and programs and services for individuals with developmental disorders” according to Tonya Scherf of the Ark.

For more information, visit the website.

