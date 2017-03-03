Drinking for a good cause at Glass City Beer Festival - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drinking for a good cause at Glass City Beer Festival

By WTOL Staff
Connect
Reporting by Dick Berry, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) -

The barrels were tapped and the beer flowing Friday night at the Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee. 

It was the 11th Annual Glass City Beer Festival. 

Fifty craft breweries showcased 230 beers. 

So what makes craft beer so special to the thousands coming here? 

“I like hoppy beers with a smooth finish. I’m an IMA kind of guy” said Andy Weirauch. “Something smooth. Makes you want to drink it again.” 

Craft beers have more flavor options and quality ingredients than what mega-breweries have to offer. 

Additional time and effort are put into the brewing process. 

That’s why they’re in demand and the industry continues to expand. 

“Many of your grocery stores are realizing there is a high demand for us," said Jacob Stratton of Mad Tree Brewery. "And so we want to make sure they have that for their customers who are coming in and getting groceries on top of it."

The beer festival is all about drinking for a good cause. 

Money raised goes to two organizations: the Hemophilia Foundation. 

“We send people to hemophilia summer camps. We buy medical alerts, we do education programming for them” said Cindy Michael of the Hemophilia Foundation. 

The other group benefiting is Camp Courageous/Ark of Northwest Ohio. 

“We provide outdoor recreational experiences and programs and services for individuals with developmental disorders” according to Tonya Scherf of the Ark. 

For more information, visit the website.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly