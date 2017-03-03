Police arrest teen in connection to shooting death in north Toledo

Police identified Deshone Sykes as a murder suspect in a shooting that killed a man Wednesday afternoon in north Toledo. (Source: Toledo Police)

Toledo police have arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of a man in north Toledo

Police say Ruamone Sercy, 17, gave Deshone Sykes the gun that killed Jonathan Cain, 24, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, officers found Cain suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walnut Street. He was treated on scene and taken to a hospital where he later died.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says it's believed Deshone Sykes and Cain knew each other and that they had some sort of disagreement before Sykes got a gun and shot Cain.

Lt. Heffernan says Sykes had an electronic monitoring bracelet on him from another case.

"He cut off his monitoring system, and so the electronic monitoring people issued a warrant for his escape on it for that. And he's wanted for the murder of Jonathon Cain," said Lt. Heffernan.

According to Lt. Heffernan, that means Sykes is wanted for both murder and escape.

Sykes still has an open warrant for the homicide.

Sercy has been charged with complicity of murder for providing the gun to Sykes. He's being held at the Juvenile Justice Center.

