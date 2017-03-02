Big Board preview: No. 5 St. John's hoping to continue 2017's win streak

High school basketball is now in the midst of sectionals.

And for the St. John's Titans, their sole focus can now shift to a championship.

The No. 5 ranked Titans finished the season with a 21-2. The dominated the Three Rivers Conferences with only one loss coming at Lima Senior on December 13.

That loss was followed by a loss against Canton McKinley in the Lebron James Classic in Akron on December 17.

Since those back-to-back losses, the Titans are averaging a 25 point margin of victory.

St. John's have been an over-powering force defensively, allowing less than 40 points in 10 contests this season. And only two appoints have put up more than since the new year.

Vincent Williams leads St. John's offensively, putting up almost 16 points per game. Williams also leads the Titans in rebounds, averaging 8.8 per contest.

St. John's also is the only school in the TRAC to have three players in the top 15 in scoring.

Friday, the Titans will take on Fremont Ross, who finished with an 7-15 overall record and next-to-last in the TRAC.

The game will tip off at 8 p.m. at Central Catholic.

Big Board Friday will cover record number of boys basketball games Friday as well as high school and college hockey.

In addition to St. John's vs. Fremont Ross, Big Board Friday will have highlights from 18 other games including:

St. Francis vs. Southview

Bowsher vs. Findlay

Whitmer vs. Lima Senior

Napoleon vs. Columbian

Maumee vs. Wauseon

Scott vs. Central Catholic

Woodward vs. Rossford

Swanton vs. Ottawa Hills

Eastwood vs. Northwood

Otsego vs. Cardinal Stritch

Woodmore vs. Genoa

Tinora vs. Van Buren

Liberty Benton vs. Liberty Center

Paulding vs. Archbold

Patrick Henry vs. Elmwood

Stryker vs. Ayersville

Edgerton vs. Toledo Christian

Fayette vs. Holgate

Big Board Friday will also cover boy's hockey action featuring No. 1 ranked St. Francis vs. Bowling Green.

There will also be a college hockey game featuring Bowling Green taking on Ferris.

You can check out all the final scores and see highlights Friday's basketball and hockey action by downloading the Big Board app.

