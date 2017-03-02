Local athletes shine at NFL Combine - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Local athletes shine at NFL Combine

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Indianapolis, Indiana -

The early reports from the NFL Combine have been impressive for Central Catholic High School graduate DeShone Kizer.

San Francisco 49ers General Manager, John Lynch, told reporters in Indianapolis that Kizer "blew them away" during an interview.

Whitmer High School graduate Chris Wormley just completed his career at Michigan and is also at the NFL Combine this week.

"I used to watch it on TV," said Wormley. "So, thinking about that it's cool, but I'm just trying to take it step by step and enjoy the process."

Wormley is one of 14 Michigan players at this years NFL Combine. 

There are also three Toledo Rockets taking part in workouts in Indianapolis.

The All-Time Leading rusher in school history, Kareem Hunt, tighti end Michael Roberts and defensive end Treyvon Hester.

"It's a great thing," said Roberts. "We're putting Toledo on the map and hopefully this will be a consistent pipeline from Toledo to the NFL Combine."

Workouts continue in Indianapolis through Sunday.

