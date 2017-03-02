Hancock Co. schools prepare for changes with possible less state funding

Governor John Kasich warned last year that his budget proposal for 2017 would have little increases in spending.

Now school districts in Hancock County will be looking into adjusting their budgets over the next two years as only two districts, Findlay and Van Buren are projected to receive a slight increase in state funding.

While the other seven county school districts could be receiving less.

Under Governor Kasich's budget proposal, school districts who have seen a decrease in enrollment will also see a decrease in funding.

According to data from the State Office of Budget and Management, only Findlay and Van Buren would see an increase in 2018 and 2019.

Findlay City Schools Superintendent Ed Kurt says the increase compared to their $60 million budget is negligible



"We're happy that we're not in the negative, but at the same time a .4 percent and a .1 percent increase isn't even inflationary costs," said Kurt.

The remaining schools in the county are either seeing marginal decreases, or a significant d rop.

With Arcadia, Arlington and McComb seeing over a $100 thousand difference.

This means these schools will have to vote to amend their mandated five year financial forecast.

A vote school districts seem to have to make every other year.

"You know, you get a two year forecast, and we have to go five years. And we don't even know at the length of those two years, we have to have three years out beyond that which we won't ever know where we're going to go," said Kurt.

The state Senate will be able to revise the proposed budget this Spring.

The final approval for the budget must be made by June 30th.

