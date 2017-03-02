Fourth arrest made in September homicide case

The U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide in September.

Alexander Williams, 31, was arrested in Columbia, South Carolina Thursday.

George Smith was shot and killed outside a 7-11 on September 10 in south Toledo.

Demarcus Lawhorn, 25, was arrested for the murder only a few days after the shooting.

Davonte Nicholson, 21. was arrested in January.

A third suspect, 28-year-old Jacquelin Garza, was also arrested in January. She was not initially names a suspect.

The Marshal's were tipped that Williams had fled Toledo and was living with a family member in Columbia.

Once the resident was located, he was arrested without incident and booked into the Glen Detention Center in Columbia, SC.

He will be extradited back to Toledo.

