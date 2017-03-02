Findlay ranked best small city in the U.S. for business growth f - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay ranked best small city in the U.S. for business growth for 3rd year

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Downtown Findlay Facebook) (Source: Downtown Findlay Facebook)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

It's another economic win for Hancock County and the City of Findlay, as work last year once again has brought national attention.

For an unprecedented 3rd year in a row, the City of Findlay was ranked 1st in its category of small cities by Site Selection magazine for business growth, beating out 575 other cities nationwide.

The magazine factors capital investments and active construction to decide which cites in each category is the best for new businesses.

Tim Mayle, Economic Development director says the cooperation between all community groups gives new businesses a clear picture of what they need to do to develop in Findlay.

Last years 22 projects put the city over all others in the country with a population between 10 and 50 thousand for the 3rd consecutive year, and this kind of publicity can give Findlay extra help.

"A lot of developers if you're looking at residential, retail, logistics, you name it. Some of the other cities, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo that we are competing against may get a look before us." said Mayle. "So we are proactively trying to get the word out what we're doing, and a distinction like this helps us."

Mayle says this year the community should see more residential growth than in previous years.

