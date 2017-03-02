Athlete of the Week: Anna Campos

Senior Anna Campos might be the only person on the Waite Swimming and Diving team, but she made sure to represent her school well.

"I'm just really proud, you know, I don't think people expected this, you know, especially because I am the only one from Waite," said Campos. "So it was really good to, you know, represent my school and give it some positive feedback.

Last year Anna placed eighth at state, this year she climbed the rankings, finishing third.

"I was getting out of the water, and I was looking up at my scores, and I saw my name go up to the third spot, and I just couldn't believe it, I didn't know I was that close and so actually getting third was really, really nice," said Campos.

And her coach couldn't be more proud.

"To get a higher place every year at state is pretty tough to do because people get better every year, and she's placed higher at state every single year she's gone down, so I think that speaks volumes about her," said Allison Belcher, Anna's diving coach.

Anna says the difference in this year was her diving difficulty and she's looking forward to building upon that as she competes in college.

