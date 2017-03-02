Troopers focus on impaired driving enforcement pays off

Troopers see positive results from focusing on impaired driving enforcement.

During the past 5 years, law enforcement has removed over 24,000 impaired drivers from Ohio roadways per year.

In 2016, 37 percent of fatal crashes in Ohio were from OVI-related crashes which has stayed stagnant since 2013.

In Ohio, speed contributed to 59 percent of OVI crashes that killed and injured people. Of drivers at fault 54 percent were in their 20s and 30s, and 72 percent were male.

“We need motorists to commit to keeping our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a drive and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up,” said Lt. Brent Meredith. “You can also help fight the battle against impaired driving by actively influencing friends and family to do the same.”

For more information on statistics recap, visit the website.

