Ohio nurse saves woman's life on his way to work

Ohio nurse saves woman's life on his way to work

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A woman and her unborn baby are lucky to be alive thanks to the quick actions of a bystander, who also happened to be a nurse.

The woman had just been in a car accident when Keith Ezell, who works at the VA Medical Center, jumped in to help.

Ezell was videotaped performing CPR on the woman for minutes before paramedics arrived.

Seconds later, you can hear someone yell “she’s got a pulse!” and then Ezell respond “my job here is done.”

It was a heroic moment for the man who was just on his way to work for the day.

