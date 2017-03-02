Two local schools to give students own electronic devices for le - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two local schools to give students own electronic devices for learning

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The first high school in Northwest Ohio to have SMART Boards in every classroom is now taking another step ahead in the advancement of technology.

Each student at Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and St. Kateri Catholic Academy will get an electronic device for their own use.

They are the first school in Northwest Ohio to bring this innovation to their students.

Administrators at the school are looking to increase the independent learning.

“Not just about giving more computers to kids or having them have more internet access. It's about using it in appropriate ways, but also realizing that teamwork, collaboration, problem solving, creativity are all equally important. Or maybe even more important than ever before,” said Principal Kevin Parkins.

The equipment will be bought with state funding.

