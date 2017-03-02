Bar owner, pastor holds Ash Wednesday service at Black Cloister

It wasn’t your average Wednesday night at a downtown Toledo bar.

The Black Cloister opened its doors to serve up homemade brews, as well as religion.

One of the founders is an ordained Lutheran pastor. So, he decided to a hold a brief Ash Wednesday service right inside the bar.

“It’s something that you can celebrate in public and engage people with. And so tonight we had people from the bar who came in for ashes that might not have gotten out for ashes earlier if they're from that faith or maybe it’s just something they're attracted to,” said Tom Schaeffer.

Wednesday evening’s service falls in line with Schaeffer’s goal when he opened the Black Cloister – He wanted a way to bring his religion out into the public.

