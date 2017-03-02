Maintenance man sentenced after cameras found in apartments

A maintenance man at an apartment complex in southwest Ohio has been sentenced to four years in prison for putting hidden cameras in bathrooms of five women's apartments.

Prosecutors in Warren County say 66-year-old Gerald Rowe, of Milford, admitted to putting the cameras in bathroom vents after being confronted by detectives.

He pleaded guilty to five counts each of burglary and voyeurism last month and was sentenced Wednesday.

His attorney declined to comment.

Prosecutors say a woman who lived at the Deerfield Township complex contacted authorities last May after finding one of the cameras.

Rowe will have to register as a sex offender after his release from prison for 15 years.

