Police: Man was lying in street when killed by driver

A man is dead after being run over by a driver in the Old West End, police say.

When police arrived they found 65-year-old Homer Thomas lying in the street on Parkwood Avenue near Stratford and suffering from massive head injuries.

Crews responded to calls of a man covered in blood lying in the street around 5:45 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Thomas has a history of mental issues and lies in the middle of street when he's scared.

According to Lt. Joe Heffernan, police believe the driver, who was in a heavy vehicle, may not know he ran over Thomas.

If anyone has any information, contact CrimeStopper.

